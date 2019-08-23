Local
Sewage leak causes hazmat cleanup in county’s annex jail. Inmates without running water
Parts of Fresno County’s North Annex jail was flooded early Friday, leaving inmates without running water and causing the closure of the building’s two courtrooms.
The leak was caused when an inmate tried to flush a blanket down the toilet, according to Fresno County Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti.
“They do this type of thing from time to time, causing backups,” he said.
That backup caused a sewage leak, which flooded Departments 95 and 96 in the lower part of that building. A hazmat cleanup was called.
The courtrooms are expected to reopened next month. In the meantime, all cases scheduled for those rooms been moved to Fresno County Superior Courthouse.
Comments