Teen arrested after allegedly threatening staff and students at Visalia school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening students and staff at his school, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

School officials at Creekside Community School in Visalia called police around noon. They said the boy, who was not named, had been disruptive in class, then made a criminal threat toward the students and staff.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the nature of the alleged threat.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said in a news release on Thursday that the sheriff’s office takes threats like the boy’s “very seriously and will investigate all matters of this nature fully.”

Creekside Community School in an alternative school comprised of students from the 7th to 12th grades.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s office at 1-800-808-0488 or to report anonymously via email at tsco@tipnow.com or via text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.