Man carjacks women at gunpoint then robs Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Fresno police say

Fresno police are on the lookout for a man they say carjacked two women at gunpoint, then went on to use the car to rob two fast food restaurants in the city Tuesday night.

The Taco Bell on McKinley and Chestnut avenues, and the McDonald’s on Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue were robbed within 12 minutes of each other, according to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. Police were called out to Taco Bell at 7:42 p.m., then to the McDonald’s at 7:54 p.m.

In both instances, the suspect ordered food, then got behind the register when the cashier opened it and signaled that he had a gun. He took an undisclosed amount of cash, Chamalbide said.

The suspect is described as as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

Police said he did not have a gun in either fast food robbery.

But he did use one Monday when he allegedly carjacked two women by gunpoint at a car wash on Blackstone Avenue, just north of Dakota.

The women gave up the keys and the man fled with their silver 2009 Toyota Camry, Chamalbide said. He is seen on surveillance video driving away in the stolen car with license plate number 6HPJ013.

In Tuesday’s robberies, the suspect was wearing a white tank top and dark shorts. He has multiple tattoos, Chamalbide said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the police department at 559-621-7000.