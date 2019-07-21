After failed carjacking, man knocks on door still holding gun, police say

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

A man armed with a shotgun attempted a carjacking early Sunday in Visalia, according to police. When that didn’t work, he allegedly began knocking on a nearby house still holding the gun.

A carjacking victim called police around 1:15 a.m. and said a man jumped out from behind a street light pole as he was stopped at the intersection of Giddings Street and Mary Avenue.

He was later identified by police as Paul Nichols, 32.

Nichols pointed a shotgun at the victim and demanded he exit the car, the victim told police. The victim was able to drive away to call 911.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paul Nichols, 32, was arrested in Visalia on suspicion of attempted carjacking and brandishing a shotgun. Visalia Police Department

As officers were en route, dispatch received another call about Nichols holding the gun and knocking on a nearby door.

Police found Nichols at the home and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and brandishing a gun. He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

Police found the gun at the front door of the home and there were no injuries reported.