Fresno County deputy arrested again, this time on charge of dissuading witness

David Requenio Clovis Police Department

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested in May on domestic violence charges was rearrested Wednesday on charges of dissuading a witness, the Clovis Police Department reported.

Clovis police spokesman Jim Munro said the new charges were related to the May arrest.

David Requenio was also booked on charges of violation of a domestic violence protective order, and violation of a stay-away order.

Raquenio is a 19-year veteran of the office. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti declined to comment on the case Friday.

