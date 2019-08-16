Crime
Fresno County deputy arrested again, this time on charge of dissuading witness
A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested in May on domestic violence charges was rearrested Wednesday on charges of dissuading a witness, the Clovis Police Department reported.
Clovis police spokesman Jim Munro said the new charges were related to the May arrest.
David Requenio was also booked on charges of violation of a domestic violence protective order, and violation of a stay-away order.
Raquenio is a 19-year veteran of the office. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti declined to comment on the case Friday.
