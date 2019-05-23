Fresno deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

David Raquenio Clovis Police Department

A Fresno Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on domestic violence charges and booked into Fresno County Jail, Clovis Police reported.

He was identified as David Raquenio, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. The arrest took place Monday evening, according to Clovis police spokesman Jim Munro.

Raquenio was released on bond.

Botti said the sheriff’s office “is taking appropriate action to deal with the matter.”