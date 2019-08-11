Crime
Fresno man killed in hit-and-run. This is how police found the suspected driver
A man riding a skateboard died Saturday in east-central Fresno after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, the Fresno Police Department reported.
Investigators on Sunday identified the driver as 56-year-old Susan Chenot. She was arrested at her home and booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and possession of a controlled substance.
Police did not provide details on the suspected controlled substance.
The victim’s identity was not released Sunday. Police described him as a white male adult.
The crash was reported one minute before midnight. Police said the victim was riding a skateboard east on Ashlan Avenue near Cedar Avenue when Chenot struck him with her vehicle, a blue PT Cruiser. He died at the scene.
A witness reported the vehicle’s license plate number to police. Officers tracked the vehicle to Chenot’s home in northwest Fresno where police said she admitted her role in the collision.
