Shooting at Northern California festival

Gilroy Garlic festival volunteer Denise Buessing, left, embraces fellow volunteer Marsha Struzik at a reunification center in a parking lot at Gavilan College following a deadly shooting at the annual food festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2018.
Josie Lepe
AP Photo
A young couple embrace at a parking lot after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Several people were hospitalized Sunday after the shooting at the annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Thomas Mendoza
AP Photo
A road sign marks the Garlic Festival parking area in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Multiple people were hospitalized Sunday after a shooting at the annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Emergency vehicles head towards the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Nhat V. Meyer
Police stand guard outside Gilroy High School following a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Nhat V. Meyer
Emergency personnel stand outside Gilroy High School following a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Nhat V. Meyer
People leave the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a deadly shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Nhat V. Meyer
San Jose Mercury News via AP
People leave the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Nhat V. Meyer
Police stay focused on a target after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Noah Berger
AP Photo
Police work a scene after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Noah Berger
AP Photo