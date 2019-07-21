Father of 5 killed by suspected DUI driver in Fresno, other victim critical, police say

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

Fresno Police identified the man they believe is responsible for causing a fatal crash in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

Gustavo Blanco, 31, was found to be under the influence and has been booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing death, both felonies, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police said Blanco was the driver of a blue Chevrolet Cruz that blew through a red light and crashed into gray Toyota Tercel traveling southbound on Maple with two men inside.

Gustavo Blanco Fresno Police Department

The victim was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as 40-year-old Shawn Milton. A passenger remained in critical but stable condition Sunday at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. His name was not released Sunday.

Milton has five children, two boys, three girls, and one on the way, due in August, according to a GoFund Me page started for his family.