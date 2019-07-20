Man killed, two others injured in SE Fresno crash after car blows through a red light

One dead, two injured in car crash in southeast Fresno One person died during a vehicle accident in southeast Fresno, near Maple and Kings Canyon Road. One vehicle was left charred and another was slammed into a fence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person died during a vehicle accident in southeast Fresno, near Maple and Kings Canyon Road. One vehicle was left charred and another was slammed into a fence.

One man is dead and another two are in critical condition from a high-speed crash late Saturday night in southeast Fresno.

It happened at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Maple with two male occupants was struck by another vehicle that blew through a red light while traveling between 75-88 mph westbound on Kings Canyon, according to Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling on Maple died at the scene, and his passenger was severely injured.

The driver of the vehicle that blew threw the red light also was badly injury. He was the only person in that car.

The vehicle that had the right of way was hit by such a force that it flew toward a FAX bus stop.

The other car ended up skipping over the cement median and slammed into fencing.

Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.

There was also video surveillance that caught the crash. Tietjen said it will strengthen the case and will give a good idea of what happened.