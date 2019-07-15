Visialia woman arrested after pursuit on suspicion of DUI, police report

Alicia Dougherty Visalia Police Department

A Visalia woman was booked on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence after a chase Sunday night, police reported.

She was identified as Alicia Dougherty, 37.

Police say the incident began about 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the Visalia Mall in regard to a suspicious person. They tried to contact the person, later identified as Dougherty, who drove away with her lights off.

Dougherty failed to yield to officers, who ended the pursuit out of concern from public safety.

Dougherty returned to the parking lot, and an officer followed her until she turned into a driveway. Dougherty ran from the vehicle but was taken into custody. She was booked into the Tulare County Jail.