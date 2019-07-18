Clovis man arrested on sex crimes charges, and not for the first time

Teaching kids about body safety Brief, direct ways to talk with kids about what is private on their body, from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brief, direct ways to talk with kids about what is private on their body, from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

One week after being taken into custody on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, a 55-year-old Clovis man was rearrested following accusations from a fourth victim.

Richard Bradberry was arrested July 10 on suspicion of sexually assaulting three victims, all under of the age of 15, at his apartment complex near Villa and Barstow avenues in Clovis.

The latest alleged victim came forward Wednesday, police said Thursday. He was 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, which occurred at the same apartment complex.

Bradberry was booked into Fresno County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 15 years old or younger, where the perpetrator is at least 10 years older than the victim.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clovis police detectives believe additional victims could come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to call detectives at 559-324-2415.