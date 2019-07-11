Clovis man booked on sex crimes involving children

Richard Bradberry Clovis Police Department

A Clovis man has been arrested on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, police reported.

He was identified Thursday as Richard Bradberry, 55. Police spokesman Ty Wood said that Bradberry was taken into custody Wednesday at his home without incident.

Wood said that the investigation began Monday, when the allegations were reported to the agency and that detectives interviewed three known victims, all under the age of 15. There were two reported incidents at the suspect’s apartment near Villa Avenue and West Barstow Avenue.

Detectives reported that there may be additional victims, and asked any with information to call police at 559-324-2415.