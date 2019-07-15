He killed Selma man in front of his family. Now he faces up to 40 years in prison

Christian Pacheco Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Christian Angel Pacheco of Selma was found guilty of fatally shooting a man in front of his family.

Pacheco faces up to 40 years to life in prison for the Oct. 30, 2015 murder of Juan Ortiz, 32. The Fresno County jury deliberated for about a day before reaching its verdict on the charge of second-degree murder on Friday. Pacheco, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was found not guilty of a first-degree murder charge.





During the trial, police and witnesses testified that Ortiz, his wife and their 5-year-old daughter were on their way to pick up his son at a school bus stop when Pacheco confronted him on Mitchell Avenue near Nebraska Avenue in Selma.

Pacheco asked Ortiz if he was in a gang. Ortiz said he was, Northside Bulldogs.

Pacheco then reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and rapidly squeezed off seven rounds, hitting Ortiz in the head, arms and right leg. Ortiz died at Community Regional Medical Center.

Ortiz’s widow tearfully testified about seeing her husband being repeatedly shot.

“He fell to the floor face down and I just started screaming,” she said. “My daughter just saw her daddy get shot.”

She told her daughter to run as she tried to revive Ortiz.

“I remember turning him over and begging him to wake up,” she said. “But he never was able to say anything.”

Pacheco was arrested a short time later in a nearby apartment building after several witnesses identified him as the shooter.

The shooting took place in the afternoon near Ringo Park and Eric White Elementary School, where some students and staff were still on campus.

Two staff members testified they heard what they thought were firecrackers, but once they heard screaming, they knew it was a shooting.

Police alleged that Pacheco did the shooting to benefit or promote the Sureño criminal street gang’s standing in Selma.

Sentencing will be Sept. 9. in Dept. 51 at 9 a.m.