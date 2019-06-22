Two men arrested in Lemoore shooting homicide of 31-year-old man

Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that left one dead last Sunday in Lemoore, according to a police news release.

Police believe Juan Gonzales, 26, and Ricardo Galvan, 24, were involved in the homicide of a 31-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds in the torso, and was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

According to the news release, both suspects drove to the 900 block of Avocado Drive where a fight broke out between them and another group.

One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and allegedly shot the victim, whose name has not been released.

Officers arrested Gonzales on Wednesday afternoon in the area of north Lemoore and Oleander Avenues. Galvan was located by detectives at a motel in Coalinga Saturday morning.

The men were booked at the Kings County Jail. The shooing was Lemoore’s first homicide since November 2017 and first this year.

If anyone has information they can call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.