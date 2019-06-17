Lemoore police investigate fatal shooting

Police in Lemoore are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Sunday night in the Kings County city.

A spokesman said the incident took place just before 10:30 p.m. as officers went to investigate a disturbance in the 900 block of Avocado Drive, where a gunshot was reported.

Officers stopped one vehicle leaving the area and found a victim of a gunshot inside. The male was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he was pronounced dead. He was not identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 559-924-9574.