He came from Phoenix to CA to get her, authorities say. Now he’s in federal court
A federal grand jury in Fresno on Thursday returned a two-count indictment against a man accused of attempted sex trafficking.
Robert Frenchie McGriff, 39, of Mesa, Arizona, is accused of traveling by bus from Phoenix to Turlock in June 2019 with the intent of taking a girl to work for him as a prostitute.
He is also accused of attempting interstate transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
McGriff faces ten years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
The case was investigated by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Special Prosecutions Unit and the Stockton Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
