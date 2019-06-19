Visalia man sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking a minor

Myron Johnson Tulare County District Attorney's Office

A Visalia man Tuesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges that involved a minor female.

He was identified as Myron Johnson, 20. He pleaded no contest to four felony counts.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Juliet Buccone. Investigators say that Johnson used Backpage.com to solicit customers for his victims. Backpage.com has been seized by the federal government as part of a wide-reaching investigtion in which prosecuotors say the website was illegally involved in the online sex trade.

According to Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, police learned in January of 2017 that a minor female had been held against her will at a Visalia house where she was sold for sex. Investigators determined that Johnson was responsible for holding her hostage. Johnson was also linked to other cases through the Backpage website.