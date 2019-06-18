Sheriffs arrest suspect in Three Rocks homicide

Jose Rangel. This photo was taken two and a half years ago.

Fresno County Sheriff’s have arrested a man believed to be the suspect of a deadly shooting early Monday in the Three Rocks/Cantua Creek area south of Mendota and north of Highway 5.

Jose Rangel, 53, was arrested Tuesday evening after a citizen made a report to the Sheriff’s Office saying they saw a man resembling Rangel near their home in Three Rocks.

During the late afternoon, deputies continued to do patrol checks in the area to look for Rangel.

While searching an orchard in Three Rocks, they found a man who appeared to be hiding in a tree. Deputies determined it was Rangel and were able to take him into custody without any issues.

The victim, Augustine Alvarado Trujillo, 33, was found early Monday morning behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in the area of South Derrick Avenue (Highway 33) and West Clarkson Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was given, but Trujillo died at the scene.

Detectives determined Rangel was responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, Detective Adam Maldonado 559-600-8208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.