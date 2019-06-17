Man died behind Fresno County church. Homicide detectives search for person of interest

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are looking for a person of interest believed to have information about a deadly shooting early Monday in the Three Rocks/Cantua Creek area south of Mendota and north of Highway 5.

The person of interest is Jose Rangel, 53.

The victim, Augustine Alvarado Trujillo, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in the area of South Derrick Avenue (Highway 33) and West Clarkson Avenue. Medical aid was given, but Trujillo died at the scene.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the area shortly before 1 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting.

“Jose Rangel, who is known to stay in the area, is believed to have information about the shooting,” sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said. “It is important that detectives speak with him immediately.”

Rangel is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with medium-length wavy gray hair. Officials say he may be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, Detective Adam Maldonado at 559-600-8208. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867) or valleycrimestoppers.org and may be eligible for a cash reward.



