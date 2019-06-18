Fresno police release name and photo of man stabbed outside Turning Point

Man slain outside downtown Fresno social services agency A man was stabbed repeatedly and died after he was attacked outside The Turning Point social services agency in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was stabbed repeatedly and died after he was attacked outside The Turning Point social services agency in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 15, 2019.

Fresno police on Tuesday released the name and photo of the man killed outside of a downtown social services agency last week.

Matthew Chavez, 32, was standing outside Turning Point at 258 N. Blackstone Ave. on Friday morning when he was stabbed multiple times, police said.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died less than an hour later.

Chavez was not a gang member and was “simply standing in front of the Turning Point when he was violently attacked,” police said in a news release.

Police are following up on leads, but are asking the public to come forward with any information on Chavez’s killer.

Homicide Detective Manuel Romero can be reached at 559-621-2451, or the public can make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.