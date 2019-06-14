Vicious fatal stabbing at social service agency in downtown Fresno. Police hunting for suspect

Man slain outside downtown Fresno social services agency A man was stabbed repeatedly and died after he was attacked outside The Turning Point social services agency in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was stabbed repeatedly and died after he was attacked outside The Turning Point social services agency in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 15, 2019.

Police are hunting for a murder suspect after a man was repeatedly stabbed outside a social services agency in downtown Fresno on Friday morning.

The attack took place just outside The Turning Point in the 200 block of North Blackstone Avenue shortly about 11:30 a.m. Officers who sped to the scene attempted to save the victim’s life by performing CPR at the scene. An ambulance took to victim to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead

Lt. Mark Hudson said that the victim was a Hispanic man in his 30s, but he was not immediately identified.

Officers were searching for the attacker, who may have fled in either a car or on foot, according to Hudson. Police shut down Blackstone at McKenzie Avenue as detectives combed an extensive crime scene near the agency for evidence. Investigators were also interviewing witnesses from The Turning Point, said Hudson.

Accord to its website, The Turning Point, established in 1970, helps community members with rehabilitation, employment, housing, mental health and substance abuse issues. It was not clear whether either either the victim or the assailant were associated with the agency.





This story will be updated.