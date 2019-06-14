He ended an argument with a gunshot. Judge gives him 50 years in prison

Allen Horsley, 26, could spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2016 murder of Dustin Montgomery at a Goshen RV park. Tulare County District Attorney's Office

A Tulare County man has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for the 2016 slaying of an Exeter man who was shot to death after an argument.

Allen Horsley, 26, could spend the rest of his life in prison under the sentence handed down Thursday by judge Juliet Boccone.

Horsley was convicted in February for the premeditated murder of Dustin Montgomery, 27, of Exeter at a Goshen RV park.

The slaying happened on Nov. 3 of 2016, when Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a shooting and found Montgomery critically wounded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deputies learned that Horsley and Montgomery had gone to a mini-mart together and then began arguing. Horsley put a gun to Montgomery’s head, but Montgomery swatted it away. As Montgomery began to walk away, Horsley shot Montgomery, and fled. He was arrested later in the day.

Victoria Corbitt, 18, helped Horsley flee and was sentenced to four years in prison for her part in the crime.