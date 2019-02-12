Tulare County man found guilty of murder for shooting man in head at RV park

A Tulare County man was convicted Monday of murdering a man in a deadly 2016 shooting at a recreational vehicle park.
Allen Horsley, 26, of Goshen faces up to 64 years-to-life in prison at his March 21 sentencing in Tulare County Superior Court.
He was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, with the special allegation of using a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon (gun).
The deadly shooting occurred at Wooden Shoe RV Park in Goshen.
“Through investigation, deputies learned that Horsley and the victim had been in an argument after returning from a nearby mini-mart with friends,” the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office wrote Tuesday in a news release. “Horsley produced a handgun and held it to the victim’s temple. After swatting it away, the victim began to leave but Horsley again aimed at the victim’s head and fired a single shot.”
Horsley fled and was arrested later that afternoon.
The district attorney’s office said Victoria Corbitt, 18, helped Horsley leave the crime scene. She pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact, and that the crime was committed while out on bail for check fraud.
Corbitt was sentenced in 2017 to four years and eight months in state prison for both cases.
