Another attack in broad daylight leaves man injured in central Fresno, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fresno police are investigating another assault in broad daylight that ended with a man stabbed and in the hospital.

It took place on Fresno Street just south of Belmont Avenue in the parking lot of Taqueria Yarelis.

A man in his 30s who was his vehicle was left with multiple lacerations to his head after another man demanded his phone.

Police Lt. Bill Dooley said the suspect pulled out a sharp object, unknown if it was a knife, and began stabbing the man after he refused to give up the phone and other items.





The injured man fell to the ground and the suspect quickly took the phone, a guitar and possibly other items from the victim’s car, Dooley added.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim drove himself to his home then was driven by family members to Community Regional Medical Center. He was in critical but stable position.

The suspect was not immediately identified. It’s unknown if the men knew each other.

The attack comes one day after another man also was assaulted in downtown Fresno around the same time. A man, said to be homeless, allegedly stabbed a man in his 50s as he walked to his car.

Police did not say if the two incidents are related.