He created a bogus Facebook page to lure a teen into a sexual assault, deputies say

Madera Sheriff’s detectives say Carlos Bolanno, 22, created a bogus Facebook account to lure a teen into a sexual assault in April of 2019. Madera County Sheriff's Office

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested a man allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl who was lured into a meeting through a bogus Facebook page.

He was identified as Carlos Alfredo Bolanos, 22.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said police have been hunting the sexual assailant and a dark-colored van involved in the crime since mid-April, after the girl was assaulted in a rural area of the county.

Bolanos allegedly created the identity of “Maritza Martinez” on Facebook to communicate with the victim. After meeting the victim on April 2, Bolanos is suspected of driving her to an area where she was told she would be paid to operate a corner fruit stand. Instead, Bolanos told the victim that he had a gun and sexually assaulted her three times, deputies said.





After asking for help from the public, detectives received multiple tips and developed leads to other possible victims and eventually to Bolanos, Serratto said. Bolanos confessed to the rape, Serratto said, and admitted to using a fake Facebook profile with the name, and a female profile photo.

He was booked on charges of rape of a victim under 18 years of age, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years , kidnapping for the purpose of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, and criminal threats.

Detectives are looking for any additional victims, male or female, who may have been solicited by the fake profile Martinez and assaulted by Bolanos. Anyone with information regarding about the case case should contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.