Tulare County man faces 3rd strike, 123 years in prison after standoff

Randy Lee Scroggins Tulare County District Attorney's Office

Randy Lee Scroggins, who surrendered to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies after an eight-hour standoff Sunday in Farmersville, faces 123 years in prison in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his wife, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reported.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, it would be the third strike for Scroggins, 43.

He is also being charged with assault with a firearm, dissuading a witness, child abuse, being a felon in possession of a firearm and injuring a spouse. He was to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Tulare County Superior Court.

District Attorney Tim Ward listed multiple special allegations against Scroggins in the case, including intentional discharge of a firearm, domestic violence with great bodily injury, a previous conviction for criminal threats, a previous conviction for dissuading a witness, and a previous narctotics conviction.