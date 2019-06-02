Standoff entering its eighth hour hour. Man wanted for shooting wife, deputies say

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A man who allegedly shot his wife and then disappeared last month resurfaced Sunday and barricaded himself inside his Farmersville home, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.





Randy Scoggins, 43, is wanted on a felony warrant for the alleged attempted murder of his wife. Deputies said he shot the victim in the shoulder and ran into a nearby orchard on May 22 in the 1100 block of S. Farmersville Boulevard.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, deputies received a call that Scoggins was barricaded inside his house, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Ritchie said in a news release.

The SWAT team and negotiators are on scene attempting to make contact with Scoggins.

Everyone else inside the home is believed to have gotten out safely.

No shots have been fired but a non-lethal device has been used to take out cameras on the property.