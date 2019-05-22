He shot his wife, then disappeared, sheriff’s office says. The search is on

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Randy Scoggins, 43, after responding to a domestic violence call in Farmersville on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are on the hunt for a man they say shot his wife in Farmersville on Wednesday.

Randy Scoggins, 43, ran off into a nearby orchard after shooting his wife in the shoulder in the 1100 block of S. Farmersville Blvd, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The bullet exited the woman’s wrist, and she is expected to survive.

Deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m. and searched the orchards around the home with the help of a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Scoggins has not been located as of Wednesday night, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.





