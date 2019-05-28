Man shot to death in Dinuba identified by sheriff’s office

Tulare County Sheriff's Office

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified a man who was found dead in Dinuba last week.

Eduardo Fonseca was found dead around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Avenue 392 with trauma to his upper torso, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On Tuesday an autopsy was conducted and the official cause of death was from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Greg Burns or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.



