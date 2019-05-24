Man found dead in Dinuba. Homicide detectives ask for public’s help to solve crime

A man was found dead in Dinuba on Thursday night and homicide detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to solve the crime.

The unidentified victim, believed to be a Hispanic man in his 40s, was found dead around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Avenue 392 with trauma to his upper torso, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about this crime, the identity of the victim or possible suspects is asked to contact Detective Greg Burns or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.

