Woman shot in head outside Fresno hookah lounge remains in critical condition

A woman shot in the head Sunday outside a hookah lounge remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson.

The 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend were leaving a hookah lounge on Blackstone Avenue around 11:30 p.m., when another vehicle drove up to theirs and opened fire.

As the woman’s boyfriend drove away to escape the gunfire, he noticed his girlfriend slumped over in the passenger seat, Hudson said. He drove south into a nearby Valero gas station at Blackstone and Ashlan avenues and called police.

Paramedics arrived and administered aid and the woman was rushed to the hospital. She entered surgery on Monday, Hudson said, but remained in critical condition.

Police say there was not much cooperation with witnesses at the scene, and they have no suspects.





Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.