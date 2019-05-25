Police investigating shooting that struck a home and a vehicle in Central Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that struck an occupied home and vehicle Saturday night on Fedora Avenue and Callisch Street, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen. Marilyn Castaneda

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that struck an occupied home and vehicle Saturday night, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Officers responded to east Fedora Avenue and north Callisch Street around 9:11 p.m. after neighbors reported a verbal disturbance between two parties, which led to shots being fired.

Lt. Tietjen said several shots struck a vehicle on the road, as well as a nearby home. Neighbors reported a white truck might’ve been involved in the shooting and was last seen going southbound on Callisch Street, which is located just north of Shield Avenue.

No one was hit or injured police say.

“This is a good neighborhood, this doesn’t happen here,” said Tietjen.

It is unknown who was involved in the disturbance.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to call the Fresno Police Department.