Clovis police catch man wanted in recycling center stabbing. He’s from Louisiana

The man wanted in connection with a robbery and stabbing that left one injured on Wednesday afternoon at Clovis Recycling Center has been arrested – and he’s from Louisiana.

Davonte Tennie, 25, was located in a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm on Friday in the area of Blackstone and Alluvial avenues., Clovis police said Saturday in a news release.

After fighting with officers, Tennie was taken into custody.

Police say he robbed and stabbed a male worker, who was not named, twice before fleeing in a vehicle around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday.

The worker suffered major injuries. He was treatd at Community Regional Medical Center and is now recovering at home, police said.

Tennie was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a loaded concealed firearm. His bail amount totals $262,500.