Clovis recycling center employee stabbed. At least three connected got away, police say

An employee at Clovis Recycling Center was stabbed twice after a man allegedly took off with money from a cash register Wednesday, May 22, 2019, according to Clovis police.

The stabbing happened at 12:24 p.m. during a robbery as a man took an unknown amount of money from the register at the recycling center, Sgt. Jim Munro said.

An employee chased after the alleged robber before the two began to fight and were knocked to the ground. The robber pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee in the leg and in the upper body, Munro said.

The employee, who was not named, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and had nonlethal injuries.

The suspected robber got into a car with another man and possibly a woman and fled. Police were working to get a description of the car as well as the people involved.

Anyone with information can call Clovis police, 559-324-2800.