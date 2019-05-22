Crime
Clovis recycling center employee stabbed. At least three connected got away, police say
Clovis police are on the lookout for at least three people suspected in a stabbing at Clovis Recycling Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The stabbing happened at 12:24 p.m. during a robbery as a man took an unknown amount of money from the register at the recycling center, Sgt. Jim Munro said.
An employee chased after the alleged robber before the two began to fight and were knocked to the ground. The robber pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee in the leg and in the upper body, Munro said.
The employee, who was not named, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and had nonlethal injuries.
The suspected robber got into a car with another man and possibly a woman and fled. Police were working to get a description of the car as well as the people involved.
Anyone with information can call Clovis police, 559-324-2800.
