Man arrested after standoff in Madera wanted in Wisconsin homicide investigation

Madera police after a nearly two-hour standoff on Monday afternoon arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee.

According to a Madera Police Department press release, the United State Marshal’s Office had been searching for Victor Manuel Cintron, 23, for a homicide that happened last week in Winsconsin.

After gaining information that Cintron was possibly in Madera, cops set up surveillance cameras and Cintron was later seen at a residence in the area of Knox and Pomegranate streets, Madera Police Commander Chino Chiaramonte said.

Officers and the SWAT team arrived to a home in the 700 block of Hacienda Street around 1 p.m. to serve a search warrant following the homicide. After nearly two hours, negotiators and SWAT operators talked Cintron out of the residence.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Madera County Jail.

The neighborhood was shut down at 1 p.m. and opened around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.