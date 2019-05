Man crashes car after being fatally shot in southeast Fresno A man crashed his car in southeast Fresno on May 17 after being shot on Church Avenue, Fresno police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man crashed his car in southeast Fresno on May 17 after being shot on Church Avenue, Fresno police say.

A Fresno man shot and killed Friday evening in southwest Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner as David Martinez Corona, 27.

The shooting took place at East Church and South Sarah Avenues about 7 p.m. The victim’s car crash into a utility police after the crash.

The suspect remains at large.