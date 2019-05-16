Arrests made in connection to the big brawl at River Park

Girls, one armed with stun gun, get ready to fight at River Park A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Jan. 5 when a group of girls get ready to fight. One girl, who isn't clearly seen in the video, switches on a Taser-like device and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Secur Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Jan. 5 when a group of girls get ready to fight. One girl, who isn't clearly seen in the video, switches on a Taser-like device and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Secur

A couple of arrests were made in connection to the brawl at River Park that left a man knocked to the ground unconscious, Fresno police said.

Two juveniles were arrested Thursday at their schools, McLane High and Phoenix Secondary, for assault with a deadly weapon.

However, police still are searching for at least two more suspects in the fight.

A 15-year-old male suspect remains at large on a warrant accusing him of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

Another suspect, Darrius Hill, also remains at large. A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest on the same charges. Hill, 22, is on probation for domestic violence and possession of a firearm.

The incident took place May 4 at the popular northeast Fresno shopping area when officers were called to Edwards Cinema for a physical disturbance that involved 15 to 20 people.

There were two victims from the incident, both male adults, one who was knocked unconscious during the fight after being struck and kicked by multiple suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621‐2423 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498‐7867.

This is the second big fight to occur at River Park and caught on video.

In both instances, many on social media questioned the safety of the shopping area after footage of the fight generated thousands of views.