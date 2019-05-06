Murder-suicide victim pleaded for help days before slaying in southeast Fresno

Police chief describes what led to a southeast Fresno murder-suicide Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer provides information on a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead. The woman had just gotten a restraining order against the man, according to Dyer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer provides information on a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead. The woman had just gotten a restraining order against the man, according to Dyer.

Days before she was shot to death in a murder-suicide, Kimieona Holt told a Fresno judge she was afraid that ex-boyfriend William Rivera would harm their infant daughter, had threatened her with a knife, and that she had once hidden his gun out of fear.

Police say Rivera, 40, killed Holt, 26, on Saturday morning at a home in southeast Fresno and shot himself to death minutes later as officers closed in on him at Kings Canyon Road and South Armstrong Avenue.

The day before, Superior Court Judge Amy Guerra had granted a restraining order against Rivera that ordered him to surrender or sell any firearms, stay away from Holt and attend a year-long program for domestic violence offenders.

In her letter asking for the order, Holt wrote that Rivera suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that he developed while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, but didn’t take medication he needed to control PTSD.

She described repeated physical abuse that included stabbing a kitchen counter with a large knife, throwing chairs, breaking a dinner set and slamming Holt’s car window as she tried to flee a violent argument.





“He touches my caring attitude (I am an ICU nurse) to manipulate me into tolerating his behaviors,” Holt wrote in the request for the order. “He always mentions the fact he gave up everything for me, and I am leaving him stranded.”

Holt wrote that she once hid Rivera’s gun “because I knew he was going to get set off because I had something to say that he didn’t like. ... He threatened to kill me, my daughter and his other babies mothers. He is very unpredictable. His highs and lows leave me walking on egg shells.”