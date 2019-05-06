Suspect and victim in weekend murder-suicide in southeast Fresno identified

Police chief describes what led to a southeast Fresno murder-suicide Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer provides information on a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead. The woman had just gotten a restraining order against the man, according to Dyer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer provides information on a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead. The woman had just gotten a restraining order against the man, according to Dyer.

Police on Monday identified the suspect and victim in a weekend murder-suicide in southeast Fresno.

Authorities say William Francisco Rivera, 40, killed Kimieona Holt, 26, before committing suicide.

The slaying took place a day after Holt, who shared a young child with Rivera, obtained a restraining order against Rivera.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said that Rivera shot the victim to death in a home at South Burgan Avenue and East Inyo Street, ran several blocks to East Kings Canyon Road and South Armstrong Avenue, where he fatally shot himself as he was being confronted by police.





