Driver identified, booked on felony charges in multiple-car crash on Highway 180

The California Highway Patrol on Monday identified Julio Elenes as the driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash on Highway 180 east of Academy Avenue.
The CHP said the crash took place about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when Elenes was driving a pickup truck westbound in the rain when he lost control and crossed into the 40-foot center median, then into eastbound lanes.
The pickup collided with four other vehicles, and those passengers sustained minor injuries.
Elenes ran, but witnesses provided a good description and arriving CHP officers apprehended him 1.5 miles from the scene, where he was taken into custody on felony DUI and felony hit and run charges.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments