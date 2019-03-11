Crime

Driver identified, booked on felony charges in multiple-car crash on Highway 180

By Jim Guy

March 11, 2019 01:18 PM

Julio Elene CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
The California Highway Patrol on Monday identified Julio Elenes as the driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash on Highway 180 east of Academy Avenue.

The CHP said the crash took place about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when Elenes was driving a pickup truck westbound in the rain when he lost control and crossed into the 40-foot center median, then into eastbound lanes.

The pickup collided with four other vehicles, and those passengers sustained minor injuries.

Elenes ran, but witnesses provided a good description and arriving CHP officers apprehended him 1.5 miles from the scene, where he was taken into custody on felony DUI and felony hit and run charges.

