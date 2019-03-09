Another driver plows into vehicles on Highway 180. This one tried to get away, CHP says

A man in his 30s was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly drove his vehicle into three others on Highway 180 then tried to run away.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said the man, who was not identified, was allegedly driving under the influence around 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the center median and drove his westbound car onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 180, just east of Academy Avenue.
After crashing into the other vehicles, the man ran away. But officers caught up to him about a mile away, Taylor said. The man was being booked into Fresno County Jail and expected to be charged with DUI and hit and run, both felonies.
Taylor said the people in the other vehicles struck by the man suffered moderate injuries.
The crash was in the same style as the one that killed Fresno police officer Phia Vang a few miles west of Saturday’s site. In that case, a pickup driver also crossed the highway lanes and fatally crashed into several vehicles, including head-on with Vang’s truck.
