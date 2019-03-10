Vandals strike at Tower District business. Parabolic window smashed again

Vandals struck again Sunday morning at a Tower District business that has been the target of senseless vandalism for months, smashing a large plate glass window that owner Tom Fernandez replaced just last month.
Police were at the business early Sunday, where Fernandez was cleaning up broken glass inside Parabolic, at West Olive near North Wilson Avenues. The window has been broken repeatedly since late in 2018. Each time, replacement costs nearly $1000, Fernandez said in January.
Large, costly concrete planters were also smashed last year.
Fernandez said the latest incident took place about 5 a.m. Nothing appeared to have been taken from the store.
