Broken windows, vandalism leave Tower business owner downhearted

Tony Fernandez loves the vibe of the Tower District and the people he meets there. But a rash of vandalism, including broken windows and shattered property, has left him discouraged and out thousands of dollars.
Fernandez is the owner of Parabolic, a quirky furniture store in an Art Deco building at East Olive and North Wilson avenues. Thursday morning, he sat inside his store, which was unusually dark, because one of his large picture windows had been shattered and the light was blocked by a large piece of plywood. As he began to describe what had taken place, a man carrying a squeegee entered and said he and two others with him were washing at area businesses.
Would Fernandez like his glass cleaned?
“The glass is gone,” said Fernandez, pointing to the large board blocking the sun.
Not to be put off, the man with the squeegee pointed to a matching window on the building’s other side, the one with a hole in the center, which appeared to have been caused by an air rifle.
“This isn’t a good day for this,” said Fernandez, looking downcast.
Fernandez narrated the series of costly events he’s been through since December 2017, when someone first smashed a window. That cost him $800. His deductible was $1,000.
A short time later, he was outside the building when a group of teenagers drove down Olive, whooping and hollering. They spun a U-turn and began tossing eggs at him. They missed, but cleaning the spatter off the building was costly and time consuming.
Three months ago, someone smashed two large concrete planters outside of the store. Fernandez said they cost about $200 each.
He glanced again at the boarded-up window. The better part of $1,000 gone. Again.
“After a while, you wonder if it’s really worth it,” he said.
What’s behind the senseless vandalism? Fernandez isn’t sure.
“Some of it might be related to the amount of mentally ill people that tend to hang out in the area,” he speculated. That some are addicted to different drugs might contribute, he added. He mentioned a “guy in a blue blanket” who had frequented the area.
“They disappear and then they come back,” he said of street people in the area.
Fernandez didn’t seem convinced that a heavier police presence would make a difference.
“I don’t know all of the politics,” he said.
For now, Fernandez said he’s staying.
“I’m very invested in this business.” (It would be) “very difficult for me to pick up and find a new location.
“Plus, I really love the building and the people.”
