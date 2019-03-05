Crime

Man fatally shot on Parkway Drive near Highway 99. Fresno police ask for public’s help

By Carmen George

March 05, 2019 11:20 AM

Kalen Borchardt
Kalen Borchardt FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT Special to The Bee
Kalen Borchardt FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT Special to The Bee

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in northwest Fresno.

The victim was identified as Kalen Borchardt.

Fresno police were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. to 3585 N. Parkway Drive, near Highway 99. Borchardt was found unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

“The Homicide Unit is actively working this investigation to include going through video surveillance from the area,” Fresno police wrote in a news release Tuesday. “The Homicide Unit is currently following up on all leads and has determined that this was an isolated incident and will not be releasing a motive for the shooting at this time.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Fresno police homicide detectives Bart Ledbetter, 559-621- 2446, or Raul Diaz, 559-621-2449. The police case number is 19-14642.

Anonymous information can be shared by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Borchardt’s death was the seventh homicide this year.

Another man, Justin Garza, who was shot to death Sunday inside his car at a Motel 6 parking lot on North Blackstone Avenue.

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  