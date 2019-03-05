Man fatally shot on Parkway Drive near Highway 99. Fresno police ask for public’s help

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in northwest Fresno.
The victim was identified as Kalen Borchardt.
Fresno police were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. to 3585 N. Parkway Drive, near Highway 99. Borchardt was found unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
“The Homicide Unit is actively working this investigation to include going through video surveillance from the area,” Fresno police wrote in a news release Tuesday. “The Homicide Unit is currently following up on all leads and has determined that this was an isolated incident and will not be releasing a motive for the shooting at this time.”
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Fresno police homicide detectives Bart Ledbetter, 559-621- 2446, or Raul Diaz, 559-621-2449. The police case number is 19-14642.
Anonymous information can be shared by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Borchardt’s death was the seventh homicide this year.
Another man, Justin Garza, who was shot to death Sunday inside his car at a Motel 6 parking lot on North Blackstone Avenue.
