He was shot to death on Blackstone Avenue. Police want help finding killer

By Jim Guy

March 05, 2019 09:50 AM

Justin Garza was shot to death at a Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue near Ashlan Avenue on Sunday, March 2, 2019. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno police are investigating the killing of Justin Garza, who was shot to death inside a car early Sunday at a Motel 6 in the 4000 block of North Blackstone Avenue.

Sgt. Chris Serrano on Tuesday said officers were alerted to a shooting at the motel by a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, which recorded multiple shots about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Garza, 23, died at the scene.

Serrano said detectives believe that the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and no motive is being released at the present time.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or detectives Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or Ben Barnes at 559-621-2445.

The slaying was the eighth homicide of 2019 in Fresno.

