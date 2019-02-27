Crime

Man suspected of killing 8-year-old in DUI crash arrested again following ICE hold

By Carmen George

February 27, 2019 06:30 PM

Karmjit Singh, 35, was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2016, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Karmjit Singh, the suspect in an alleged drunken driving crash near Selma on Saturday that killed an 8-year-old boy, was out of jail for nearly 21 hours before he was rearrested Wednesday.

According to the Fresno County Jail log, Singh was released at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday because time had expired for charges to be filed.

The California Highway Patrol in a news release said the Visalia man was rearrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday and “was being transported by CHP Investigators and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail” on charges of murder and driving on a suspended license.

Federal officials issued an immigration detainer for Singh earlier this week. It’s not clear why the ICE hold prevented him from being released from jail.

CHP said Singh, 35, was convicted of drunken driving in 2016.

