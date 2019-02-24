8-year-old killed in crash near Selma. Suspect has prior DUI conviction, CHP says

An 8-year-old boy was killed when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a car he was riding in with his parents near Selma on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The boy and his parents, Meghan Martzen, 29, and driver Scott Martzen, 33, were in a Kia Optima eastbound on Rose Avenue at Bethel Avenue just after 10 p.m., CHP said. Rose is not controlled by a stop sign.
Karmjit Singh, 35, ran the flashing stop signs on northbound Bethel Avenue at speeds near 100 mph, according to CHP spokesman Victor Taylor.
The front of Singh’s BMW 750i hit the passenger side of the Optima and landed on its wheels in a dry irrigation canal. The Optima hit a tree, Taylor said.
The boy, who was riding in the right rear passenger seat, was revived by fire fighters and rushed to Selma Hospital where staff found a pulse, Taylor said. He was then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
His parents were taken to Selma Hospital with broken bones, according to CHP.
Singh, of Visalia, was driving on a suspended license after a DUI conviction in 2016, according to Taylor.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he claimed he could not provide a breath sample. He was arrested and a blood sample was taken, the CHP said.
