It’s life in prison for Clovis man who shot girlfriend twice, then tried to drown her

A Clovis man has been sentenced to six consecutive life terms for trying to murder his former girlfriend last year.

On Wednesday, Judge Kristi Culver-Kapetan sentenced David Wayne Brown to 201 years in state prison — or six consecutive terms of 25 years to life plus, plus 51 additional years, according to a news release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

He will be eligible for parole after 25 years, under the Elderly Parole Program, which went into effect last year and is available to convicts older than 60 who have served a minimum of 25 years of continuous incarceration.

Brown was already a three-strike felon when he lured his girlfriend to a canal bank in rural Fresno County, where he shot her twice, before kicking her into the fast-moving canal. The 40-year-old later led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Brown was convicted of two counts of willful, deliberate, and premediated attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping, evading a police office in a motor vehicle, and witness intimidation, as well as several allegations for the use of a firearm and great bodily injury.

After his arrest, Brown tried to intimidate the victim into lying or not coming to court in a series of recorded calls.

After his conviction, he was recorded in the jail saying that he will shoot the victim again if “they ever let me out.”