Two men shot at Fresno apartment complex. It’s the second shooting there in two nights

By Joshua Tehee

February 11, 2019 10:54 PM

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Monday that left one man in critical condition and another with a superficial wound.

It was the second shooting at the complex in two nights.

Officers responded to Paradise Apartments at Dakota and Marks avenues around 9 p.m. Two men, both in their 40s, were inside an apartment when the suspect knocked on the door. A disturbance followed and three shots were fired. Both victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where one man was in surgery, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man, wearing dark clothing and last seen leaving northbound.

On Monday night, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the torso after a fight broke out at the complex.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

